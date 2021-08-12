Millennium Management LLC Sells 321,110 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 321,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Omeros worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $6,435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omeros by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 73,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Omeros by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 43,125 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omeros alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, WBB Securities upped their target price on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.