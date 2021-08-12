Millennium Management LLC Sells 450,674 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Flowserve worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 726,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,208,000 after buying an additional 183,092 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Flowserve by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 47.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 274,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 88,136 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter worth $37,438,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 365.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 156,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 122,804 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Flowserve stock opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

