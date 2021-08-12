Millennium Management LLC Sells 531,999 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,999 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.48% of Gatos Silver worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth $105,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GATO opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

In other news, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 26,971 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $487,905.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,789.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,698,967 shares of company stock valued at $38,540,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

