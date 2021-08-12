Millennium Management LLC Sells 63,622 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.41% of CAI International worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $969.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

