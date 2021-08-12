Millennium Management LLC Sells 82,726 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 82,726 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $108.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $110.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

