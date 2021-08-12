Millennium Management LLC Sells 83,181 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,228,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,640,531 shares in the company, valued at $182,317,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,159,239 shares of company stock worth $68,498,387. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.39.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion and a PE ratio of 111.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

