Millennium Management LLC Sells 88,022 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88,022 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 608,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 701,948 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGLE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

