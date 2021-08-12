Millennium Management LLC Takes $2.96 Million Position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 283,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at $524,000. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $4,160,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $1,449,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,473,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter worth about $6,234,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

