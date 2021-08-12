Millennium Management LLC Takes $3.02 Million Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DigitalOcean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $168,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $296,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $153,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,438.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $63.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.04.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

