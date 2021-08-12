Millennium Management LLC Takes $3.03 Million Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,526 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.32% of Preferred Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 68.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

PFBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.49. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

