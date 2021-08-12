Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 242,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.69% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $86.68 million, a P/E ratio of 301.65 and a beta of 1.42. CPS Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

