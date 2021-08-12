Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,708 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $407.96 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $408.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

