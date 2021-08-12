Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 928,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Nautilus worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 50,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nautilus by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 59,060 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NLS opened at $13.63 on Thursday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $416.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.73.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,052 shares of company stock valued at $537,453. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.