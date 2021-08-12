MimbleWimbleCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $212,723.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $58.74 million and $212,723.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.46 or 0.00012293 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.14 or 0.00399085 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.91 or 0.01004583 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,764,631 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.