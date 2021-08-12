Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) Increases Dividend to $1.75 Per Share

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Monday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Mineral Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.