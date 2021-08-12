Mining Core Coin (MCC) Achieves Market Cap of $20,482.50

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Mining Core Coin has a total market capitalization of $20,482.50 and $182.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mining Core Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00046183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00142184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00153578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,019.92 or 0.99823898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.80 or 0.00863550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mining Core Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mining Core Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mining Core Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mining Core Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.