Mint Club Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $53,319.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mint Club has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00062947 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000676 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

