MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $498,710.05 and $1.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,813.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.18 or 0.06889024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $616.46 or 0.01375627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00374309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00135711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.03 or 0.00578033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.04 or 0.00348202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.97 or 0.00305657 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

