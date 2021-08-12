Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MI.UN. TD Securities upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$874.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.77. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

