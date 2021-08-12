MIR COIN Price Down 3.8% This Week (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $99,731.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00142118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00154265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,772.05 or 0.99644990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.16 or 0.00877241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars.

