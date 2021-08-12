Mirror Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44.40 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $268.19 million and $44.40 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.45 or 0.00007750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

