Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Mirrored Alibaba has a market capitalization of $22.73 million and approximately $99,400.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for about $197.91 or 0.00441378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00143592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00154720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,989.13 or 1.00333599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.14 or 0.00876766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 114,855 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance

