Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Market Cap Achieves $27.15 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $27.15 million and approximately $301,752.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $376.11 or 0.00850658 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00141526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00152399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,388.30 or 1.00394565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.43 or 0.00867223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 72,199 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.