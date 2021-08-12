Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Hits $21.01 on Top Exchanges (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $23.62 million and approximately $10,722.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.01 or 0.00046504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00047724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00140849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00153736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,799.71 or 0.99137235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00871093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

