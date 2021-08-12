Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Reaches $21.03 on Major Exchanges (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $21.03 or 0.00046281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $23.64 million and approximately $10,731.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00046686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00144564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00156360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,446.30 or 0.99997662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.76 or 0.00864198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

