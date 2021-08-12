Mirrored United States Oil Fund One Day Trading Volume Hits $151,228.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $24.11 million and $151,228.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $49.15 or 0.00111304 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00142813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00153778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,075.11 or 0.99809491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.44 or 0.00859251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 490,454 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

