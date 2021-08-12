Mist (MIST) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Mist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mist has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00056223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.17 or 0.00880952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00110855 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002001 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

