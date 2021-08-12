Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.390-$0.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.42 million-$747.42 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCW. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE MCW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.19. 589,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,496. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

