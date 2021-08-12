Mister Car Wash Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,289 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,669% compared to the average daily volume of 48 call options.

NYSE:MCW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 586,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,565. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCW shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $75,510,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $646,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $12,533,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $140,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

