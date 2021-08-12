Mithril Achieves Market Cap of $59.27 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $59.27 million and $11.79 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.02 or 0.00663938 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001028 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000558 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.