MixMarvel Price Reaches $0.0047 (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded up 34.1% against the dollar. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $20.34 million and approximately $670,911.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.13 or 0.00868103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00109617 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00043208 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,345,156,872 coins. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars.

