MKM Partners Increases Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $90.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $518,038,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $270,120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

