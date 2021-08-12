MKM Partners Increases The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $28.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 57,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. As a group, analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

