MKM Partners Increases The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $28.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.
NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 57,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.
In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.