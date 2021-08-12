Mobius Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (MOBI)

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Mobius has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mobius coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Mobius has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and $106,140.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mobius Profile

Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 536,913,014 coins. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mobius is mobius.network . Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobius (MOBI) is a protocol token whose blockchain runs simple protocols which introduce new standards for cross-blockchain login, payment, governance, and oracles such as the novel Universal Proof of Stake Oracle. “

Mobius Coin Trading

