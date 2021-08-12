Modefi (MOD) Price Reaches $1.10 on Major Exchanges

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $14.93 million and $1.08 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.00871687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00109905 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,555,021 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

