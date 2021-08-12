Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Tops $0.0474 on Major Exchanges

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $329,719.65 and $212,769.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00019561 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001157 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 6,961,075 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.