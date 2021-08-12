Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $385.33 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $155.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.08.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 114.47%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $3,000,860.00. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $778,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,400 shares of company stock worth $75,748,436. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

