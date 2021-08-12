ModiHost (AIM) One Day Volume Hits $29,231.00

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. ModiHost has a total market cap of $162,131.29 and $29,231.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00056457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.45 or 0.00895198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00111837 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002016 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

AIM is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.