Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $14.96 million and $411,064.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00055933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.10 or 0.00878119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00110648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00156394 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

