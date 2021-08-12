Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,141,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 675,787 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.35% of Moelis & Company worth $121,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 48.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,241,000 after acquiring an additional 143,216 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $24,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

MC opened at $62.05 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $62.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 75.60%.

MC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

