Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at Raymond James

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mogo in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 104,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Mogo has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $449.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mogo by 143.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,444 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mogo by 87.6% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter valued at about $15,833,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mogo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

