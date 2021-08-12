Moller Financial Services Acquires 3,082 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Moller Financial Services owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,851. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.54. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.