Moller Financial Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Moller Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 1.7% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Moller Financial Services owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

VPL stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $82.43. The company had a trading volume of 39,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,990. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $84.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.68.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

