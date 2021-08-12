Moller Financial Services Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 2.2% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Moller Financial Services owned about 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,793,000. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,278. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.09.

