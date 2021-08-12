Moller Financial Services Has $10.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.5% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moller Financial Services owned 0.21% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of VNQI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,107. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.15.

