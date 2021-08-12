Moller Financial Services Has $18.20 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moller Financial Services trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 6.0% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,549,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $106.19. 233,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,906. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

