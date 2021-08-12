Moller Financial Services Has $5.28 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Moller Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,238. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.41. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

