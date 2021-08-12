Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 142,696.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 44,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,977. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

