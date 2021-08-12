MonaCoin Price Hits $1.45 on Major Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00003308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $95.47 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,904.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.51 or 0.06811450 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $596.02 or 0.01357540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00368936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00132367 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.56 or 0.00575258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.43 or 0.00344903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.93 or 0.00298209 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

