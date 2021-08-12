Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,240 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.64. The stock had a trading volume of 504,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.85. The company has a market cap of $198.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

